Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl has been murdered allegedly by a jilted lover in Rajasthan's Jalore district.

The accused Purshottam Valmiki, aged around 20 years, hit the girl's neck with a sword, killing her on the spot. The incident occurred on Thursday evening near the girl's house in Budtara village, SHO of Ahore Girdhar Singh said.

He said that the accused was detained shortly after the incident and was later placed under arrest. The body of the girl was handed over to family members after the postmortem on Friday morning.

As per the primary investigation, the accused was forcing the girl to have a relationship with him, he said, adding that the accused is being interrogated further.

