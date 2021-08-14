Jind (Haryana) [India], August 14 (ANI): Farmers conducted a rehearsal in the Uchana Kalan area of Jind district in Haryana on Saturday, a day before their proposed 'Tractor Parade', which will be led by women farmers.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "Around 5,000 vehicles and 20,000 farmers will take part in the parade tomorrow. We are ready for the protest. Our protest is against the three farm laws."

"Women are leading this protest. We want to show the government that we are not broken. The protest is on," a farmer told ANI.

Earlier, on January 26, protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers.

The protestors had also entered the iconic Mughal era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

