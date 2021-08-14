Bhubaneswar, August 14: The Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts results from 2021 have been declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Board, Odisha. The Odisha CHSE Plus two results for the Arts stream and Vocational results was announced at 1 PM today, i.e. August 14. The results were declared by Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash at a press conference this afternoon. The Science and Commerce streams results were announced on July 31, 2021.

In Odisha, around 20,000 students had appeared for the exams conducted at 35 examination centres set up in 19 selected cities and towns of the state between July 20 and July 27. Students can visit the official website of the CHSE at orissaresults.nic.in. This year over 2 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 board exam for Arts.

Here's how to Check the Odisha CHSE Plus Two Arts Results Online:

Students have to visit the official website of the CHSE board- orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link on the appeared homepage A new login window will be displayed on screen Enter the asked credentials including roll number and registration number Click on ‘Submit’ Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result will be displayed on screen Candidates can take a screenshot and print out for future reference.

The Class 12 Board examinations in Odisha could not be conducted this year owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. The council of higher secondary education (CHSE) had adopted an alternative assessment method for the result publication.

