Srinagar, Feb 2 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara airlifted 22 people, including five patients, in helicopter sorties from Karnah to the district headquarters on Friday.

"As many as 12 persons were airlifted from Tangdhar to Kupwara, including five patients who were in need of advanced treatment, in two air sorties," an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | BMC Budget 2024-25: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Focusses Big on Mumbai Infra Projects, To Dip Into Reserves for Expenses.

Ten Karnah-bound stranded passengers were also airlifted from the District Police Lines (DPL) in a subsidised helicopter service, he added.

Nodal Officer, Heli Service, Mudasir Sikander monitored the helicopter service facility at the DPL helipad in Kupwara.

Also Read | Mumbai Fraud News: Borivali Couple Duped of Rs 70.5 Lakh by Fake Forex Traders.

The residents of Karnah, especially the patients, had to face hardships due to the closure of the Chowkibal-Tangdhar road and adverse weather conditions.

The helicopter service has come as a major relief for people, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)