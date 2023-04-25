Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Tuesday received an award from Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) for its outstanding contribution towards the housing sector of the country under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) - Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) through various innovative initiatives.

"The Bank's General Manager (C&CB) Narjay Gupta received the award at the hands of the Secretary, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manoj Joshi in the presence of Chairman and Managing Director (HUDCO) Kuldip Narayan, Bank's Zonal Head (Delhi) Rakesh Magotra, HUDCO's board of directors and other dignitaries during HUDCO's 53rd Foundation Day Celebrations held today in New Delhi," the press release said.

The function was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

Commenting upon the felicitation, MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash said, "It is an honour for the entire J&K Bank Family to be felicitated at such a prestigious national platform for our contribution towards the country's housing sector under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY)-U that envisaged ease-of-living through a pucca house to all urban dwellers".

"Such an acknowledgement will further boost our efforts as we continue to serve the weaker and vulnerable sections of society through more such effective financial interventions," he added.

"Earlier, in a communication to Bank, Chairman & MD (HUDCO) Kuldip Narayan expressed his deep appreciation for J&K Bank's outstanding contribution towards the housing sector under PMAY-CLSS through its different innovative initiatives," the release mentioned. (ANI)

