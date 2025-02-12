Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the forest fire-affected Ganderbal district of Kashmir valley and assured the families of all the possible support from the government.

"I met the families whose houses were burnt and assured them that the state government stands in their support and will provide all possible help," CM Omar Abdullah said.

On Tuesday, CM Abdullah visited the main market of Sonamarg to take stock of the situation first hand.

As many as 50 shops were affected in the fire incident which broke out on February 8, Ghulam Hassan, in-charge of fire and emergency services, had told ANI

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, in a post on X, stated that he assured the affected traders and residents of all possible support from the government for their relief and rehabilitation.

Following the fire incident, Omar Abdullah promised swift aid and strong support to those affected by the blaze.

"Deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonamarg market. My office is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and businesses. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you and will do everything possible to support your recovery, " said the Chief Minister's office.

A massive fire had broken out in a market place in Sonamarg on Saturday.

On February 9, Ganderbal Deputy Commissioner of Police Jatin Kishore assured swift relief measures after a massive fire at the main market of Sonamarg and said that the administration has assessed the damages and will submit a report for compensation.

Speaking to ANI, the DCP said, "An unfortunate incident unfolded here in Sonamarg yesterday wherein many shops were damaged. Our revenue and fire services teams are here. We have assessed the damaged shops and we will forward the report today so the shop owners can get some relief." (ANI)

