Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday paid rich tributes to a BSF officer who lost his life in Pakistani firing a day earlier and said the Centre should take more effective steps to counter "increased attacks" from across the border.

BSF Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite fell to Pakistani firing on forward defence locations in Rajouri sector on Tuesday. His death was the 16th fatality on the Indian side due to cross-border firing since November 11.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma expressed concern over increased Pakistani shelling and loss of lives on the Indian side.

He strongly condemned Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border.

"We salute the brave officer, who fell victim to Pakistani firing defending his motherland. The supreme sacrifice of the border guard will always be remembered," he said, adding Congress expresses deep sympathies with the family of the deceased.

