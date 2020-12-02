New Delhi, December 2: Social media platform, Twitter has marked a post by BJP IT Cell Head, Amit Malviya as 'manipulated media'. Malviya on November 28, tweeted a 'fact-check' post to counter a picture shared by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wherein an elderly Sikh farmer was seen being hit by the police during the on-going farmers' protest in Delhi. Indian Army's BrahMos Missile Failed While Testing? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake Tweet.

As a response to it, Malviya posted a "propaganda vs reality" tweet with a video of the same image shared by Rahul Gandhi and another image that showed he cop raising the baton but the farmer escaping the blow. He wrote, "Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time." BJP Forged Alliance With AIMIM For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021? Screenshot of Fake Tweet Goes Viral, Here's The Truth.

See the Tweet Here:

Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time. https://t.co/9wQeNE5xAP pic.twitter.com/b4HjXTHPSx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2020

Following this Alt News - a fact-checking website busted Malviya's manipulative tweet, by sharing a longer video of the same incident, which showed policemen raining blows on protesters. Critics have accused BJP IT cell head of cropping the video to mislead the citizens.

See the Full Video Here:

According to Twitter's synthetic and manipulated media policy, it is entitled to label tweets that contain synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context. "You may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm," it adds.

