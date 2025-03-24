Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Monday questioned the BJP's claim of normalcy after the abrogation of Article 370 and demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the "deteriorating" security situation in the union territory.

He said the frequent terror incidents, especially in the Jammu region, indicate that the militancy has shifted base from Kashmir to the otherwise peaceful region, which is negating the BJP's "false narrative" that terrorism has ended in the union territory.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde Row: Maharashtra Government To Probe CDR, Bank Transactions of Comedian.

Karra was speaking to reporters at the Congress headquarters ahead of the start of the party's intensified campaign for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

His remarks came a day after security forces on Sunday launched a massive offensive to neutralise a group of terrorists who took shelter in a dense nursery after infiltrating from across the border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district in the Jammu region.

Also Read | Baghpat Shocker: Man Brutally Slits Father's Throat After Catching Him in Objectional Position With Wife in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

The operation to track the terrorists entered the second day on Monday.

"The Congress has been repeatedly saying that a wrong impression is being created at the national and international level that the situation has improved and peace restored with the end of militancy after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019," Karra said.

"If the government is claiming that everything is alright, then why has militancy intensified in the Jammu region that has been declared militancy-free by the previous popular governments," he said.

Karra accused the BJP of sacrificing the national interest over its interests by ignoring the security threat.

"We request the government to call an all-party meeting to deliberate on measures to control the growing militancy, which is the biggest concern for all of us," he said.

The Congress leader said the central government is answerable to the people over the growing terror activities as Jammu and Kashmir Police is directly under its control.

"The terrorists are striking at will... the ongoing operation in Hiranagar in Kathua is the latest example," he said.

The central government should give up its "misadventure" as the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not in the national interest.

Karra further said, "The BJP should stop selling its hollow narrative and instead take effective and positive measures to deal with the situation otherwise it will continue to deteriorate further."

The Congress has flagged the issue time and again but the central government has taken no action except holding security review meetings, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)