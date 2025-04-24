Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): In the display of political solidarity, leaders from different parties united at an all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to vehemently denounce the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Following an all-party meeting, CM Omar Abdullah announced the adoption of a unified resolution by all parties, condemning the attack and affirming a shared commitment to peace and justice.

CM Omar Abdullah stated, "We, the participants of the All Party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir, deeply shocked and anguished by the recent barbaric attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025 on innocent civilians, hereby adopt this resolution in a spirit of collective solidarity and resolve. We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous, inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted and killed innocent civilians."

He further described the act as "a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India."

He added, "Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India, which have long been a symbol of unity, peace and harmony in the region...We also support the steps taken by the Union Government announced yesterday. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who have suffered loss," he said.

Senior leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad, expressed deep anguish over the loss of innocent lives. They collectively called for strengthened measures to ensure the safety of civilians and uphold communal harmony.

Ghulam Nabi Azad underscored the collective grief and unity of Hindus and Muslims in the region against terrorism.

Azad said, "...The whole nation and the people of J&K are standing in support of those who have lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam attack...All the Hindus and Muslims in J&K are united against terrorism..."

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra said, "The matter should be taken up with the government of India and those states where our students and citizens are feeling insecure...We will request that both the governments (of India and Pakistan) keep their cool...I conveyed the message of Rahul Gandhi that we should not politicise this event...We have put forward a suggestion that there should be an all-party delegation from J&K who could visit the houses of those people who were killed...There should be a memorial in the name of the deceased people in Pahalgam. The highest level award for bravery must be given posthumously to the Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain..."

CPI(MP) MLA M Y Tarigami emphasised the importance of unity during this critical time, stating, "It is essential for us to stay united...We requested the governments of various states to ensure the safety of the people of J&K and their safe return to J&K."

Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, MLA from the Awami Ittehad Party, described the meeting as a significant step, adding, "This was a significant meeting and we have unanimously passed a resolution...The central government took the steps they thought were in the nation's best interests."

A two-minute silence was observed at the beginning of the all-party meeting in Srinagar on Thursday to honour the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack.

This was a solemn moment of shared grief and determination among the leaders in attendance.

The meeting, convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, brought together leaders from across the political spectrum to deliberate on the path forward in the wake of the April 22 terror attack that shook the region.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

