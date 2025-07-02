Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): As the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath Temple, is set to begin on July 3, 2025, security in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is on high alert, especially along National Highway 44 (NH-44). Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Shri Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, amidst multi-tier security.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha said, "Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has made excellent facilities for the Yatra. Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have also maintained tight security. Devotees from all over the country are here. The enthusiasm is very high. The devotees of Bholenath have neglected all the terror attacks and have reached in huge numbers. I am hopeful that this year's Yatra would be even better than the previous ones..."

Also Read | RailOne App Launched by Indian Railways: From Live Train Tracking to Booking IRCTC Tickets, Know Key Features of All-in-One Train Travel App.

Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju said, "The Ramban Administration has made such excellent arrangements for the Shri Amarnath Yatra... This Yatra is a befitting reply to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam...".

Dy Commissioner Saloni Rai said, " As per past practices, when the Yatra reaches Udhampur, we welcome them in Kali Mata Temple... We also organise a cultural programme for them here... Security has been streamlined to provide a comfortable experience to passengers."

Also Read | Maharashtra Vehicle Tax Hike: CNG Cars, High-End Vehicles To Become More Expensive As Govt Raises Cap for One-Time Tax to INR 30 Lakh.

Devyani Rana, J&K Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, said, "We are fortunate to have the opportunity to flag off the batch of pilgrims for Amarnath Yatra. We are always ready to serve pilgrims participating in the Yatra. Jammu and Kashmir is ready for the Yatra and I assure all the pilgrims that we will do everything possible to make their Yatra successful..."

Security in the whole Jammu region has been massively heightened for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Over 50,000 personnel, including those from the CRPF, Army, and Police, have been deployed, along with continuous monitoring through CCTV, drones, jammers, and facial recognition technology, along the route.

JK LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra PilgrimsProper arrangements have been made for medical teams, air ambulances, and emergency evacuation plans to ensure maximum safety during the pilgrimage. This year's Yatra is scheduled from July 3, 2025, to August 9, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)