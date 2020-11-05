Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 5 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday arrived at Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara, near here, to pay his obeisance to the deity, a temple official said.

Sinha was accorded a warm welcome by chairman of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanom (TTD) Y V Subba Reddy and Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy upon arrival, the official told PTI.

Also Read | South Central Railway Launches 'Meri Saheli' Trains for Women Passengers' Safety.

After an overnight stay on the hills, Sinha would visit the shrine and offer worship to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara on Friday morning, he said.

This was Sinhas maiden visit to the hills after he took over as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in August, he added.

Also Read | Sikti Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)