Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Bandipora Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case related to the killing of a non-local person by arresting three accused and recovering one pistol from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora Mohammad Zahid Malik said that following the killing of Mohammad Amreez of Bihar, a case had been registered at Police Station Sumbal and then, an investigation had been taken up.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted during the course of the investigation. Later, many suspects were called for questioning including Waseem Ahmad, Yawar Ahmad and Muzamil Ahamd," SSP Bandipora said.

He added that during sustained interrogation, police zeroed in on the three youths and the trio confessed to the killing of Mohammad Amreez a non-local, and on their disclosure, one pistol had also been recovered which was used for the purpose.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

