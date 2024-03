Medininagar (Jharkhand), Mar 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar on Saturday said comprehensive security and polling arrangements will be in place ahead of the polls in Chatra and Palamu Lok Sabha seats.

Palamu will go to the polls on May 13, while Chatra will vote on May 20.

Kumar, along with state police nodal officer Amol V Homkar, visited Palamu to assess the preparedness for the elections and conducted a meeting with senior officials from four districts—Palamu, Garhwa, Latehar, and Chatra.

Kumar emphasised the importance of operating with a "zero risk" approach at sensitive polling stations.

He stressed that ensuring free and fair elections remains the top priority for all officials, emphasizing the need for strict enforcement and monitoring of criminal and anti-social activities.

Homkar instructed officials to maintain a strict vigilance on identified sensitive and highly sensitive polling booths.

He also directed them to evaluate the deployment of an adequate number of CRPF and police personnel at these sensitive booths.

