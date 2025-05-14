Ranchi, May 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand government is planning to provide subsidy in egg production to promote entrepreneurship in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

State Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey has asked the department concerned to prepare a subsidy-based proposal for egg production, she said.

The instruction was issued during a monthly departmental review meeting here on Tuesday evening, the official said.

"The department's goal is to achieve egg production in line with the state's demand. The subsidy will provide financial assistance to individuals involved in egg production," she said.

Tirkey also instructed officials to work on a cluster format to deliver benefits under the livestock scheme, prioritising migration-affected blocks, panchayats and villages.

Plans are afoot to establish 88 clusters for natural farming in the state, she added.

The minister also stressed on training village-level workers (VLWs).

Different groups of VLWs will be formed and trained by experts from the Birsa Agricultural University (BAU), according to an official release.

The training will equip them with the knowledge of daily advancements and scientific techniques in agriculture, it stated.

