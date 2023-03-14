Ranchi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed for constitution of a three-member committee to check illegal mining in Jharkhand's Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts.

The court of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen while hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Pankaj Kumar Yadav ordered the government to ensure that one inspector general of police rank officer and two other mining officers with sound geological knowledge should be in the committee.

The deputy commissioners of the three districts will provide logistics and support to the committee, it said.

The committee is scheduled to table its report in four weeks.

A number of investigation are being carried out against politicians and officials on charges that they have facilitated illegal mining of high value ores in this mineral-rich state.

Among others Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been questioned in the past by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into an alleged illegal mining case.

