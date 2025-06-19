Ranchi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday decided to strengthen the organisation from the grassroots level and contest the upcoming civic body polls with full strength.

The decision was taken during the party's state council meeting held here.

Jharkhand RJD president and legislator Sanjay Singh Yadav urged all party members to work with a commitment to strengthen the organisation at the panchayat level.

He emphasised that all district and state officials should resolve internal conflicts and work to spread the ideology of RJD president Lalu Prasad to every corner of the state.

During the meeting, the party decided to hold district-level conferences in 10 districts by September-October and workers' conferences in all 24 districts in a phased manner, according to a party release.

The party will contest the municipal elections with full strength, and all leaders will be assigned responsibilities based on their areas, the release stated.

Elections for urban local bodies, pending since April 2023, are conducted without party symbols in the state.

Jharkhand party leaders will also campaign for the RJD during the upcoming Bihar elections to ensure its victory, the release added.

