Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Nov 25 (PTI) Altogether 12 students of a government school suffered injuries after being attacked allegedly by a group of eve-teasers in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a police official said on Saturday.

The injured students were admitted to the Sadar Hospital.

The incident occurred at Mael village in Rajrappa area, around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Friday when the students were returning home from school walking.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said that a group of youths teased girls when boys of the same school protested, leading to a fight between the two sides and 12 were injured.

An FIR has been registered in this regard with Rajrappa police station and an investigation has also been initiated in the case.

Religious slogans were also raised by both sides and the police are probing into it too.

The Head Master of the school Manoj Kumar Mishra told PTI that students did not inform the authorities about any such issue earlier.

Hundreds of students staged protests outside the Rajrappa police station against the incident.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi criticised the incident.

He wrote on X, “Girls are now feeling unsafe even in going to school. The government should clarify what kind of Jharkhand it wants to create.”

Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary of the AJSU Party demanded arrest of the culprits within 24 hours.

