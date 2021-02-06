Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) Activists of the ruling JMM and Congress and various Left parties on Saturday blocked national highways in various parts of Jharkhand in support of the farmers' agitation.

The normal flow of traffic was disrupted in several areas but no untoward incident was reported.

National highways were blocked at various places in several districts like Palamu, Deoghar, Dhanbad, Hazaribag, Ranchi and Koderma for some time from noon, Inspector General of Police Saket Kumar Singh said.

The programmes were peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from any location, he said.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya claimed that the entire state was closed down in favour of the farmers' stir and the common people extended their support to the programme.

"The Centre is trying to strangle the farmers but we will not allow them to succeed," he said.

Congress state working president Rajesh Thakur described the blockade programme as a complete success and criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for "trampling upon the rights of the farmers".

BJP spokesperson Shivpujan Pathak claimed that the programme was a complete failure and people of the country are standing by the Modi government whereas opposition parties are not getting the support of the farmers anywhere.

