New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has moved Delhi High Court against Lokpal's direction for CBI investigation into two properties owned by the party.

Justice Subramonium Prasad listed the petition for hearing on April 23.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Fields Ex-MLAs for Dhule and Jalna Lok Sabha Seats in Maharashtra; Check Names of Candidates.

On March 4, the Lokpal passed an order on the complaint filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against JMM Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren. The same order has been challenged before the High Court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Arunabh Chowdhury appeared for JMM. It was submitted that the said order is Ex Facie a wrong order. It is also said that the order is bad in law and without jurisdiction.

Also Read | Odisha’s Ruling BJD, Opposition BJP File Complaint Before EC Against Each Other Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The petition has been moved by Abhishek Roy. It is also said that the order was issued without giving a hearing to the petitioner.

Recently, the Lokpal passed a direction to CBI to investigate the alleged benami properties linked to JMM chief Soren. The Lokpal has asked the agency to conduct the probe within six months.

While disposing August 5, 2020 complaint filed by Dubey, the Lokpal has also directed the CBI to investigate into two properties belonging the JMM.

Dubey had filed a complaint alleging that Shibu Soren and his family members have been involved in corruption and amassed assets, property and huge wealth.

Earlier, the High Court dismissed the petition filed against Lokpal's proceedings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)