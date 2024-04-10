Odisha's Ruling BJD, Opposition BJP File Complaint Before EC Against Each Other Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and opposition BJP on Wednesday lodged complaints against each other before the state's chief electoral officer (CEO).

Agency News PTI| Apr 10, 2024 11:17 PM IST
Odisha's Ruling BJD, Opposition BJP File Complaint Before EC Against Each Other Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
BJD, BJP Logo (Photo Credit: X/@bjd_odisha)

Bhubaneswar, April 10: Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and opposition BJP on Wednesday lodged complaints against each other before the state's chief electoral officer (CEO). The BJD accused BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Berhampur, Pradeep Panigrahi, of threatening government officials by misusing the Election Commission's name.

The party alleged that Panigrahi claimed that the EC has transferred senior IAS & IPS officers because of BJP's efforts and other officers might also meet the same fate if they do not support the saffron camp. “His actions not only violate the Model Code of Conduct but also pose a threat to the democratic fabric of our country. We wish to express our deep concern regarding Panigrahi's actions and urge the EC to take immediate and strong action against him,” the BJD said in its memorandum. Odisha Elections 2024: BJD Releases List of Nominees for 27 Assembly Seats, Five Lok Sabha Constituencies; Check List Here.

The BJP, on the other hand, alleged that three senior IPS officers threatened police officers, mainly SPs and lICs of different police stations, to favour the BJD in various ways. “The police do not register FIR on complaints filed by opposition political parties whereas promptly does the same and action is taken when a complaint is filed by the members of the ruling party,” the BJP alleged in its memorandum. BJP Lok Sabha Election Campaign Song Video: Bharatiya Janata Party Releases Two New Campaign Songs, Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Bharat Ka Beta'.

