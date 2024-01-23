New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): After a relentless struggle by JNUSU and the United student community, the JNU Administration has been forced to release the first notification towards the conduct of JNUSU elections.

It should be noted that the circular comes hours after JNUSU submitted a final memorandum to the JNU Administration and called for a complete University Strike on 30th January and a total non-cooperation movement with the administration.

However, our movement will not stop until we ensure that the final notification for election of autonomous Student Election Committee is announced and the Election is conducted as per JNUSU Constitution, past practice and relevant judicial ruling.

JNUSU calls the student community to gather at the SL-SIS lawns tomorrow (24th Jan) at 11:30 AM to celebrate this victory and to carry forward the struggle to ensure that the JNU Administration releases the detailed schedule of the election and the notification for the conduct of the JNUSU election by the elected student Election Committee. (ANI)

