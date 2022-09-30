New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The first semester of undergraduate students of Jawaharlal Nehru University will begin on November 7, a varsity official said on Friday.

The varsity began the registration process on Wednedsay for admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

"The registration process that started on September 27 will conclude on October 12," the official said.

This year the university has opted for CUET for admission to undergraduate programmes. The university offers around 10 UG courses mostly BA (Honours) in Foreign Languages and a total of 342 seats in various schools and disciplines.

"The university will begin the first semester for newly admitted undergraduate students on November 7," said the official.

The first merit list for the admission will be published on October 17, he said.

"First merit list will be announced on October 17 and students will get three-day window to block their seats. The second list will be issued on 22 October and candidates can block their seats from October 22 to 24. Meanwhile, the third and supernumerary list will be on October 27," the official said.

In the first week of November, the students who have blocked their seats will come to the university for physical verification of admission.

JNU is among the last central universities in the city that have opened its registration process for admission to undergraduate programs. While Jamia Millia Islamia started the registration process last month, Delhi University launched its admission portal on September 12.

The result of the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions was declared by the National Testing Agency earlier this month. PTI VA

