Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered formation of a joint special investigation team of CBI and West Bengal police to probe an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali when they went to search the premises of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh on January 5.

Justice Jay Sengupta directed that the probe will be monitored by it and the SIT will file a progress report of the investigation on February 12, the next date of hearing in the case.

The agency's counsel had prayed for transfer of the investigation into the attack to the CBI, claiming that the central agency does not have faith in a probe being done by the West Bengal police.

One SP rank officer of CBI, the name of which agency was directed to give by Thursday, and Jaspreet Singh, SP of Islampur police district will jointly head the SIT, the court directed.

ED officials went to search the house of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the money trail in a ration distribution scam case in West Bengal, when they and accompanying CRPF personnel were attacked by a mob.

Three ED officials injured in the assault needed hospitalisation.

Sheikh is considered a close aide of West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick who was arrested in connection with the scam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)