New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the 'One Nation, One Election' bill is holding a meeting in New Delhi.

Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), PP Chaudhary told ANI that Attorney General of India R Venkataramani and Justice DN Patel, the former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court will participate in the meeting and interact with the members.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 24th Roza of Ramzan on March 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"...Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court DN Patel will come. Members will interact with him, and after that, there will be interaction with Attorney General of India R Venkataramani...", he said.

On the extension of time for submission of the report, PP Chaudhary said that the members maintained that they should be given ample time to hold consultations with all the stakeholders.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says '100-Day Intensified TB Mukt Bharat Campaign Lays Strong Foundation To Fight Tuberculosis', Shares JP Nadda's Post Citing Media Article.

"All the members believed that all stakeholders should be given adequate opportunity very effectively and after listening to everyone, we should submit the report in a very transparent manner, that is why time should be sought and the Parliament extended the time...," he added.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved the motion to extend the tenure of the JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' up to the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session, 2025.

PP Chaudhary had moved the motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday regarding an extension of time for presenting the report on the "One Nation, One Election" Bills ('Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024') .

The bills under consideration include the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The last meeting of JPC was held on March 18 in which former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve participated, PP Chaudhary had told ANI.

The Constitution Amendment Bill on 'One Nation, One Election,' currently under review by the JPC, proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)