By Ajit K Dubey

Forward Airbase near India-China border, July 4 (ANI): The 'josh' of every Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel has always been high and we are ready to meet any challenges posed to us, said officials posted at the Forward Airbase near India-China border on Saturday.

"Every air warrior at this base and across IAF is fully trained and capable to meet all the challenges. Our josh has always been high and touching the sky with glory," a squadron leader of the IAF told ANI here.

Further, a flight lieutenant at the strategically important airbase said that the base plays a very important role for undertaking operations in this area and added, "It is fully cleared for all contingencies and for all combat, support operations that are planned to be undertaken in this area."

The frontline fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force are flying consistently in and out of this airbase near the border with China, including the Russian-origin mighty Su-30MKIs and the MiG-29s.

When the ANI team visited the forward airbase, it could see transport aircraft including the American C-17 and the C-130J along with their Russian counterparts Ilyushin-76 and the Antonov-32.

The transport planes are being used to ferry troops and equipment from far away locations to be deployed on the Line of Actual Control with China.

Apaches are prominent as they carry out regular sorties with their only mandate of a combat role in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The American-origin attack chopper along with its heavy-lift counterpart Chinook have played an important role in the area after the Chinese Army started building up along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh in May this year.

The entire base is seeing a flurry of activity and is playing a crucial role in enhancing the combat preparedness of the country along the China border.

The other officials also said that they are well-equipped to deal with any situation that might arise in the coming days.

An IAF wing commander at the base said, "We have all resources in terms of men and equipment to meet all the challenges. IAF is ready in all aspects to undertake all operational tasks and for providing requisite support for military operations."

The air activities in the Ladakh area and other places along the China border had gone up extensively soon after the Galwan valley clash on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives. (ANI)

