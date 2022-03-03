Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Exerting the last stride for the last two phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday visited the electorally crucial city of Varanasi and offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple.

The BJP president was accompanied by state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the Kaal Bhairav temple and by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Varanasi is slated to go to the polls on March 7 in the last phase of the polls.

During his visit, Nadda addressed the "enlightened conference" and said that it is the equal responsibility of the "enlightened society" in building a better society.

"Today I had the privilege of participating in the enlightened conference in Varanasi and speaking my mind. As much as the government has the responsibility of building a better society, it is equally the responsibility of the enlightened society and it is a matter of happiness that the enlightened class of Kashi is understanding this responsibility very well," Nadda tweeted roughly translated from Hindi.

Leaders across political lines have put their last foot for the campaign in the last few remaining days of the campaign to gain the last edge in the Assembly elections.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also staying put in Varanasi in her 4-day visit to the city.

Varanasi district comprises of Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri Assembly seats.

There are a total of 8 seats in Varanasi out of which the BJP holds a strong position on 6 of them. However, this does not seem to be the case with the remaining two seats. One is Varanasi South on which BJP's Culture Minister Neelkanth Tiwari is contesting opposite Samajwadi Party's Kishan Dixit, head priest of Mrityunjay Mahadev. Another is Cantt where the BJP has fielded Saurabh Srivastava opposite SP's Pooja Yadav.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

