Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 31 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday attended the 'Women Empowerment Conference' organised on the occasion of 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in Jaipur.

Union Minister Nadda and Chief Minister Sharma also flagged off the 150 Kalika units on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

Addressing the event, Nadda said that India has underwent a positive change in the last 10 years.

Praising Rajasthan Chief Minister, the Union Minister stated that CM Sharma along with his team is working day and night for the welfare of the state.

"In 10 years, India has undergone a positive change...therefore, we need to understand that a policymaker is very important...it is not about picking Bhajanlal Sharma as CM, it is about picking a soldier who has similar ideology who, along with his team is working day and night is serving Rajasthan...," Nadda asserted.

During the event, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, " This event is dedicated to the 'Nari Shakti' in the state...under 'Balika Durasth Shiksha Yojana', Rs 10 crore has been provided to pay the fees of 20,000 girl students...under 'Lakhpati Didi scheme', we have allotted loans to 1,800 beneficiaries..."

Earlier today, Nadda paid tribute his heartfelt tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on the occasion of her 300th birth anniversary.

In a social media post on X, Nadda wrote, "I pay my heartfelt tributes to the great devotee of Lord Shiva, the great heroine who dedicated her entire life in the service of Indian culture and humanity, 'Lokmata' revered Devi Ahilyabai Holkar ji on her 300th birth anniversary. 'Punyashlok' Devi Ahilya Bai laid the foundation of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat' throughout India to protect India's spiritual and cultural heritage."

"Today, the whole of India is celebrating her 300th birth anniversary year with great enthusiasm and the country is expressing its gratitude for her work for the service of Mother India and the protection of our ancient Sanatan culture. The biography of Lokmata will be remembered for ages for women empowerment, preservation of religion and culture, and service to humanity," the social media post reads.

Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is remembered for her people-centric policies, deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, especially those that affected the life of women. She encouraged the education of women and their participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

Her contributions were wide-ranging from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices created by her have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time. (ANI)

