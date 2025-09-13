New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda will visit poll-bound Bihar on Saturday, where he will hold a Core Committee meeting and inspect the Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital in Chhapra.

During his visit, JP Nadda will also address the 'Prabhat Khabar' Media Conclave in Patna at 11:35 am.

Making an announcement on X, the Office of JP Nadda wrote, "BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda Ji will address the 'Prabhat Khabar Media Conclave-2025' on 13 September."

Nadda's visit and the Core Committee meeting come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Bihar on September 15.

During his visit to the state, PM Modi will inaugurate the new Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport at around 2:45 pm. Further, he will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea and address the gathering on the occasion.

According to a press release by the PMO, he will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Rail Line between Bikramshila - Katareah, worth over Rs 2,170 crore, providing a direct rail link across the river Ganga.

He will inaugurate the new Rail Line between Arariya - Galgalia (Thakurganj) worth over Rs 4,410 crore.

He will flag off the train in the Araria - Galgalia (Thakurganj) Section, which establishes direct rail connectivity between Araria and Kishanganj districts, and will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express Train between Jogbani and Danapur.

Bihar is set to undergo Legislative Assembly elections later this year; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date yet. (ANI)

