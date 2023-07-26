New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Minority Morcha will start a nationwide campaign titled ‘Pasmanda Sneh Samman Yatra’ on July 27, the death anniversary of former President Abdul Kalam, which will conclude on October 15, Kalam's birthday.

BJP President JP Nadda will inaugurate this journey on July 27 which will end on October 15, after passing through different parts of the country.

Yaser Jilani, Media Coordinator of BJP Minority Morcha, revealed that the 'Pasmada Sneha Samman Yatra' will be conducted in seven phases. In the first phase, the yatra will travel through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, concluding in Firozpur Jhirka, Haryana.

Jamal Siddiqui, President of BJP Minority Morcha, stated that the yatra aims to raise awareness about the initiatives taken by the central government for the Pasmada community and will disseminate information about these efforts across the country. The journey will begin in Delhi and traverse through various states of the nation.

During the yatra, BJP leaders will visit villages and homes in areas with significant Muslim populations to convey the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party's strategy involves sending all BJP minority leaders to the homes of Pasmada Muslims. BJP will endeavour to reach every assembly constituency and engage with the Pasmanda Muslim community.

The BJP will spread door-to-door awareness and dispel misconceptions about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through the yatra. In addition to reaching out to the Muslim-majority families, the BJP leaders of the Alpasankhyak Morcha will visit Muslim neighbourhoods and settlements, explaining the reality of the CAA and seeking suggestions from the people.

The 'Pasmada Sneha Samman Yatra' aims to foster harmony and affection among communities, paying tribute to the memory of Abdul Kalam, who was known for his vision of a united and prosperous India. The BJP's outreach initiative will strive to strengthen the bond of brotherhood and inclusiveness across the nation. (ANI)

