Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda reached Jammu to offer prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Monday.

The BJP chief will also address the party workers of the union territory after his visit to the temple.

Also Read | Inbase Launches Urban Lyf M Affordable Smartwatch in India.

Nadda's visit to the revered shrine comes on the day of the polling for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The counting of votes for the Assembly polls in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Also Read | Bharti Airtel Ties Up with Axis Bank to Launch Credit Card.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)