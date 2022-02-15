Ranchi, Feb 15 (PTI) The JPSC on Tuesday informed the High Court of Jharkhand that it will publish a revised and amended list of successful candidates who appeared in the preliminary test of the state civil services conducted by the Commission.

The matter had come up in a petition filed by Kumar Sanyam who had challenged the merit list of the successful candidates published earlier by the JPSC.

On the basis of the statements of the counsel for the Commission, Kumar withdrew his petition.

The case was heard by a division bench of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad.

On January 25, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) had told the High Court that the Jharkhand civil services mains examination scheduled for January 28 will be postponed to consider objections raised by some candidates.

It said that it is willing to consider the representation of candidates who have challenged the merit list of the successful preliminary test candidates.

Commission counsel Amit Kumar Das had said the JPSC was keen to look into the objections of Kumar Sanyam.

In his petition to the HC, Sanyam alleged that no details of granting of reservation were published in the advertisement by the JPSC for conducting the preliminary examination of the state civil services.

The petitioner's counsel Amritansh Vats had earlier told the court that the government does not have any policy of reservation for candidates appearing in the preliminary examination and no details of reservation were published in the advertisement.

He had said that there were 114 seats in the general category and as per the norms the result should have contained names 15 times the allotted seats, that is 1,710 candidates but only 768 candidates have been declared successful.

The opposition BJP has been demanding a CBI inquiry alleging irregularities in the state civil services examinations.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren last month had said that the BJP was creating a hue and cry as 3,000 of the 4,000 selected candidates were from reserved categories.

Stormy scenes were witnessed during the winter session of the Jharkhand Assembly with the BJP alleging irregularities in the state civil services examinations.

Soren had alleged that those with a 'Manuwadi' (ethos of a society governed by Manusmriti) mindset are not able to accept the success of SC, ST, and OBC candidates.

He had dismissed charges of corruption pointing out that the examination was conducted by JPSC without any government intervention and alleged that appointments were made to the post of deputy superintendent of police sans any test during the BJP rule in the state, for which CBI inquiry is underway.

