Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Pankaj Mithal as the new Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court during a brief ceremony at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, assembly speaker CP Joshi, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, ministers and judges of the high court were present on the occasion.

Justice Mithal was the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court before being transferred to Rajasthan.

It is noteworthy that Justice MM Srivastava was working as the acting chief justice in the Rajasthan High Court after the retirement of SS Shinde.

