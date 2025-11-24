New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Justice Surya Kant on Monday was sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, marking the beginning of his nearly 15-month tenure as the head of the nation's judiciary.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other senior Cabinet ministers, retired Chief Justices of India, and a large number of sitting judges from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.

The ceremony was also attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and several other prominent dignitaries.

Justice Kant succeeds Justice BR Gavai, who retired on Sunday evening. Appointed on October 30 as CJI-designate, Justice Kant will serve until February 9, 2027, when he turns 65.

After taking the oath, Justice Kant touched the feet of his elder family members, marking an emotional and traditional moment at the ceremony.

The occasion also featured a strong international presence, with foreign judicial delegates participating in the oath ceremony. From Bhutan, Chief Justice Lyonpo Norbu Tshering and Lhaden Lotay attended. Kenya was represented by Justice Martha Koome, FCIArb (Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators), EGH, Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, along with Justice Susan Njoki Ndungu.

Malaysia's delegation included Justice Tan Sri Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Judge of the Federal Court of Malaysia, and Pasupathy Sivapragasam. From Mauritius, Chief Justice Bibi Rehana Mungly-Gulbul and Rebecca Hanna Bibi Gulbul were present. Nepal's delegation comprised Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla, Ashok Bahadur Malla, Anil Kumar Sinha, and Ursila Sinha. Sri Lanka was represented by Chief Justice P Padman Suresena, Sepalika Surasena, Justice S Thurairaja, PC, Sasikala Thurairaja, Judge A H M D Nawaz, and Rizan Mohamed Dhilip Nawaz.

Justice Surya Kant succeeds Justice Bhushan R Gavai. His appointment was made by the President under clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution, based on the recommendation of former CJI Gavai. During his tenure in the Supreme Court, Justice Kant has been associated with several landmark rulings, including those on the abrogation of Article 370, the Pegasus spyware matter, free speech, citizenship rights, and electoral roll reforms.

Born on February 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana, Justice Surya Kant rose from a small-town legal practitioner to the highest judicial office in the country. Before his elevation to the Supreme Court, he served as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and earlier delivered several significant judgments at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Appointed as CJI-designate on October 30, he will serve until February 9, 2027, when he demits office upon turning 65. (ANI)

