New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly killing a juvenile for smoking outside his house in Delhi's Rohini, police said.

The body of the juvenile, a resident of Rohini's sector 1, was found stuffed in a bag in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Friday morning, they said. According to police, the accused objected to the victim smoking outside his house in Rohini's sector 2 on Thursday night. A quarrel between the two ensued and in a fit of rage, the accused slit the throat of the victim, who too was aged 17 years.

Police received information regarding the body at around 7 am on Friday.

Upon reaching the spot near Peer Baba Majaar, Main Road, opposite Y-Block Mangolpuri, police found that the unidentified body with throat-slit injuries was stuffed in a bag, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

