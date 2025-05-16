Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday chaired a second high-level meeting of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The meeting, held virtually at the Secretariat, was attended by the Tripura CM Manik Saha, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, secretaries, and top officials from various state government departments.

During the meeting, CM Saha has drawn the attention of the Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, seeking his intervention for establishing AIIMS in the state.

CM Saha sought the cooperation of the DoNER Ministry on various matters related to the state's interests, including starting international flight services from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (or Agartala Airport), declaring the Gymnasium Academy in the state as the National Gymnastics Academy, taking necessary steps for the development of the NH-06 road, and providing concessions in the price of natural gas.

He also mentioned the government's approach to encourage entrepreneurs to set up industries in the state by developing a skilled workforce. He elaborated on the steps taken by the North Eastern states in view of the decisions made in the first meeting of the High-Level Task Force.

CM Saha discussed various issues, including the Investment Promotion Policy for the North Eastern States, special sectors identified in the North Eastern States for investment promotion, and the identification of potential investors, including value addition, marketing logistics, communication systems, etc.

DoNER Minister Scindia also highly appreciate the state's significant progress in terms of GSDP, per capita income, achievement of sustainable development goals and more.

He said, "If the states of the North Eastern region follow the example set by Tripura in terms of development in various fields, the region will move further on the path of progress and development in the future."

The Union Minister also emphasized the launch of a 19-seater flight service from Kailashahar Airport and assured cooperation in the promotion and expansion of palm cultivation in the state. He also suggested identifying the areas related to development and employment and taking necessary initiatives for their expansion. (ANI)

