Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) Senior BJP legislators Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and M P Renukacharya on Thursday held closed-door discussions, and pushed for a Cabinet rejig, by replacing ineffective Ministers who are in the party only for the sake of power.

Both leaders said they have discussed about working towards bringing the party back to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

"We have discussed the current politics, about bringing back BJP to power. Congress is in illusion that it will come to power, its state president D K Shivakumar feels that they have come to power after the recent padayatra, we have discussed on how to put a brake to his speed (regarding election-related activities), in the interest of our party," Renukacharya said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Yatnal, he said, if the situation arises they both will go to Delhi to meet the party high command to discuss cabinet expansion or reshuffle, as he noted that if it is done in March, it will be too late for ministers to make any mark, even in their own constituencies.

These comments gain significance amid talks in party circles that the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet is likely, only after the assembly elections in five states.

Expressing his desire that Yatnal, a senior party leader should be made a Minister, Renukacharaya, who is Chief Minister's political secretary, said those who are bringing a good name to organisation and the government, accessible to people and legislators, should continue as Ministers, while those who are for power and for selfish motives, should be dropped.

"Both of us are of the same opinion and we will bring it to the notice of the high command..most legislators are of the similar opinion, but they are unable to say it out in the open, we speak for them," he added.

Both leaders were seen on the opposite factions of the party, until recently, as Yatnal was a staunch critic of state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, while Renukacharya was his confidant.

However both of them have been recently advocating Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet.

In September, the BJP completely overhauled the Gujarat's Council of Ministers by selecting new faces for the Bhupendra Patel government, with no Minister from the previous Vijay Rupani-led Ministry being inducted.

Yatnal on his part said, all ministers have to work effectively under the leadership of Bommai, and if anyone is ineffective, they will have to be replaced by competent people.

Not ready to comment on whether the cabinet exercise will take place before or after the assembly polls in five states, he said a good development will take place soon and that he expects Renukacharya would become a Minister.

There are currently 30 Ministers in the State Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

