Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all the 26 seats in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister bowed before the people of Karbi Anglong for giving Assam BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls for the second time in a row.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC’s H West Ward Directs Private Hospitals To Test OPD Patients for Coronavirus.

"We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving Assam BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row. After wins in urban body and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Narendra Modi ji's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas," he said.

Sarma this unprecedented mandate has given BJP even a bigger responsibility to live up to people's expectations.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 100 Terrorists Killed in 2022, Says Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.

"Under the guidance of PM, Amit Shah ji and JP Nadda ji, we will work for overall growth and development of Karbi Anglong," he added.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in a series of tweets also congratulated all the Assam BJP workers on the landslide victory in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls and said the win reflects the complete trust of people in the development initiatives of PM Narendra Modi in the last eight years.

"Gratitude to BJP National President JP Nadda, CM Himanta Biswa and BJP Assam Pradesh State President Bhabesh Kalita for their leadership. Heartfelt thanks to the hardwork of all karyakartas and the people for their unstinted love and support," he said.

He also thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing peace to the beautiful hill region of Karbi Anglong under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi.

"My best wishes to all the elected candidates. May you work with dedication and honesty to carry forward the journey of peace & development of Karbi Anglong," he added.

The elections for the 26 seats were held on June 8.

BJP on Sunday won all the 26 seats in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam while Congress drew a blank after the results for the council elections were announced.

Notably, violence had erupted at two polling booths under Duar Amla council constituency in West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday during the KAAC election, said police.

According to the police, an irate mob destroyed ballot boxes of two polling booths and also had set a large number of ballot papers. Security personnel were forced to fire in the air to control the situation. Heavy security personnel were deployed in the area following the incident.

Re-polling at two polling booths was held on June 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)