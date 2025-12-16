Mohali (Punjab) [India], December 16 (ANI): A kabaddi player was shot dead after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire during a kabaddi tournament in Sector 79 of Mohali on Monday evening, police said.

The incident occurred during a kabaddi match in the Sohana area, triggering panic among players, organisers, and spectators at the venue. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans, two to three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the spot.

"A kabaddi match was taking place in Sohana when two or three people opened fire there. The victim, Rana Balachauria, a kabaddi player, was injured in the shooting and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition," the SSP said.

The injured player was later identified as Kanwar Digvijay Singh, also known as Rana Balachauria. Fortis Hospital Mohali confirmed that the 30-year-old kabaddi player succumbed to his injuries. In a statement, the hospital said, "Mr Kanwar Digvijay Singh was brought to Fortis Hospital Mohali at 6:05 PM on December 15, 2025, with gunshot injuries. Despite immediate clinical assessment and efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Following the firing, police and other security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to prevent further disturbance. A forensic team also arrived at the venue and collected samples and other evidence to support the investigation.

Police officials said the investigation is underway to identify the attackers and determine the motive behind the crime. Senior police officers are monitoring the investigation. Further details are awaited as the probe continues. (ANI)

