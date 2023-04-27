New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) vice chairperson Arun Halder accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of protecting a particular community for vote-bank politics in the alleged gang rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Dinajpur district.

The girl was found dead in a canal in Kaliaganj on Friday morning, a day after she went missing. Her family alleged that she was raped before being murdered.

The death triggered violence in the area and Kaliaganj police station was set afire.

Halder said when he reached the spot of the incident, no protocols were followed.

"DM (district magistrate) and SP (superintendent of police) are supposed to be present but they were not present. At least the investigation officer should have been present but even he was not there. You are not insulting me but a constitutional position," he told reporters in a briefing.

He said the NCSC has issued a notice to the West Bengal government and sought a detailed report in the matter.

He also charged Banerjee with protecting a particular community in the case for vote-bank politics.

Halder sought sacking of the investigation officer and the SP.

"If the West Bengal government does not respond to the notice then we will issue a summon. And if they fail, then arrest of relevant officers," he said.

