New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, describing him as a nationalist and an exemplary leader.

An ailing Singh died on Saturday in Lucknow.

He was 89.

"Pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh... He was a nationalist and an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)