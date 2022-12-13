Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13 (ANI): Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd (KRAS) on Tuesday rolled out the 100th Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Kit for delivery to the Indian Armed Forces.

The kit is part of the MRSAM Air Defence Missile jointly developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured in collaboration with Indian industry comprising of both private and public sector players including the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The event was graced by many senior DRDO and military officials.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Baba N Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd stated that KRAS is proud to accelerate the delivery of the 100th MRSAM Missile Kit for the Indian Armed Forces.

"This delivery is not only a shining example of synergy between India and Israel and the private and public sector but also reinforces our commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

He also added that "apart from the missile kits, we will extend our support in Maintenance and Repair Operations of in-service Air Defence Missile Systems to the Armed Forces". (ANI)

