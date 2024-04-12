Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Madurai East Constituency President Padma Shri Kamal Haasan addressed the election campaign meeting in Anaiyur and lobbied for Venkatesan, contesting from Madurai. The former actor also hailed Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for his various welfare programmes.

During the election campaign, praising the candidate running from Madurai, Kamal Haasan said that two good people are coming to Madurai. "A notice was posted that a good person is coming to Madurai today. I am not the only good person. Our candidate, Su Venkatesan is also good."

Also Read | Kolkata Fire: Blaze Erupts in Shanty in Kankurgachi Area, None Hurt (Watch Video).

The actor on his official X handle had tweeted, "I lobbied for the candidate Comrade Su Venkatesan of the Marxist Communist Party, who is contesting in the Madurai Parliamentary Constituency, asking for votes in the hammer and sickle star symbol."

Remarking on his own political journey, the former actor also said that he entered politics intending to do a lot of good work. "Even if you want to do good, you have to get permission. I came into politics understanding that good people should enter politics to do good. I came into politics to do a lot of good. I will only talk about what I am going to do from now on and what I have done so far.

Also Read | ‘Mughal Mindset’: PM Narendra Modi Slams Opposition Leaders for Consuming Non-Veg Food During Sawan.

Kamal Haasan also said that he would not waste any time talking about those who failed to perform their duty. "I will not waste time talking about those who failed to do their duty. You know what they did wrong. Modern politics is not about blaming each other, it is about correcting each other."

Speaking on the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Haasan said that the CM made Madurai a municipal corporation and inaugurated the Madurai High Court branch. He also talked about how the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has implemented various welfare schemes for Madurai.

"Chief Minister Stalin has given various welfare schemes like Geezadi Museum, Karunanidhi Centenary Library, and Jallikattu Arena. If you ask for the budget to be given, they will not give it. The culture of Geezadi is not only the culture of Tamils but also the culture of men. The underground culture is part of the culture of the world, and it is our duty to preserve it."

Hailing Udayanidhi Stalin, son of MK Stalin and grandson of M. Karunanidhi, Haasan said that Udayanidhi Stalin is trying to make the state the sports capital. "My younger brother is trying to make Tamil Nadu the sports capital. His efforts must be successful. If you give political power to such people, the train will go where it needs to go. There are many forces that separate us. This government has done welfare schemes like women's entitlement amount, free bus for women."

Polling for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in the opening phase of the general elections on April 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)