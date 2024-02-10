Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday posted a message on X about Congress's ideology amidst reports about him being in talks with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nath wrote, "The ideology of Congress is the ideology of truth, religion and justice. There is equal place and respect in the ideology of Congress for all religions, castes, regions, languages and ideas of the country. In the 138-year history of the Congress Party, most of the time has been spent in struggle and service. In the freedom struggle movement, there was a competition among the Congress leaders to serve the country in the struggle against dictatorship. Nation building is the only aim of Congress after independence."

The Congress leader further posted that the Congress Party and its ideology would counter the dictatorship and make the country the most beautiful and strong democracy in the world.

"Today, when efforts are being made to weaken the opposition in the country and democracy is being attacked, only the Congress Party and its ideology will counter the dictatorship and make the country the most beautiful and strong democracy in the world. We will create a golden India by following the path of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar," he added.

Earlier, when Nath was asked how the reports (about joining BJP) spread, Kamal Nath said, "In response to a question asked about Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, I had said that no one is tied to any party. But the rumours were spread."

Earlier, several reports suggested that Kamal Nath and his son could join hands with the BJP. Nath who had been in charge of the state unit of the Congress failed to secure victory for the party in the recently concluded assembly polls and he was removed as PCC president. Kamal Nath however has already declared that his son Nakul the lone Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh would again contest as the party candidate from Chhindwara. (ANI)

