Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) The Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Officer (DTO) Arun Bora and three others have been suspended by the state government on Monday for alleged irregularities in depositing motor vehicle tax, an official release said.

Alleged irregularities related to depositing motor vehicle tax was reported following which an inquiry was ordered where it was found that tax evasion was being allowed by the DTO by which the vehicle owner could pay the current year tax by skipping the arrear.

Also Read | Ayodhya | Havan Performed by Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust at 'Yagyashala' at Ram Ki Paudi: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary directed that Bora and three other employees of the department be placed under suspension.

The Commissioner of Transport department has been further directed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a Affordable Smartphone Launched at $349, to Go on Sale in India in October.

The department will recover the taxes wherever evaded, as all the data is available in the NIC database, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)