Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): The demand for Kashmiri traditional fire pots (Kangri) rises during winters in Kashmir as this heating pot can be carried along anywhere. These Kangris are sold everywhere in the market and many people are earning their livelihood from this business.

The artisans complete the wickerwork around the pots by erecting two arms to handle the pot propping the backside with strong wicker sticks and colouring it to give an aesthetically delicate shape. Owing to shortage of electricity in the Kashmir Valley, this Kangri plays an important role as it is easy to carry with fire inside it and keeps one warm.

Speaking to ANI, Imran Malla, a Kangri seller said, "Kangri is our culture because Kashmiris have been using these firepots from ancient times. I have been doing this business since childhood. I have three varieties of colourful Kangris for selling including large, medium and small. In winters, its demand increases here."

Shakir Ahmad, a customer said, "People use Kangri here in winters because it works as a heater. Almost all the people here have these firepots."

"Kangri is our culture and it is very useful for us. If anyone does not heater, then he can use Kangri because it is easy to use. It can be used with the help of coal and is very important in winters," said another customer, Reyaz Bhat.

Waseem Malik, another customer said, "We have been using it since medieval times. Nowadays, people use blowers, heaters, etc, but many people use Kangris today also."

Kangri (firepot) is such a name that forms an important part of Kashmiri culture and is a unique cultural identity of the valley. It is the easiest and cheapest way to keep warm in the chilling cold of Kashmir. In ancient times, Kangri used to be the only alternative available for the people to protect themselves from the chilling winters of Kashmir. (ANI)

