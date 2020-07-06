Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Photos of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was put up at Unnao toll plaza on Monday by the police.

Currently, a search operation is underway for Dubey in Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to arrest him. Eight policemen were killed in the incident.

Last week, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation from the residence of Vikas Dubey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikaru village encounter. (ANI)

