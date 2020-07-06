Last week, Reliance Jio officially launched its JioMeet video conferencing app in India. Now Bharti Airtel is reportedly planning to launch its video conferencing service. Airtel will be providing its video calling service to start-ups & enterprises only. According to reports, Airtel is mainly focusing on top levels of security as the unique selling proposition as it is heard that many video conferencing apps are prone to hacking. Amazon to Buy $2 Billion Stake in Bharti-Airtel? Sunil Mittal-Owned Telecom Yet to Confirm.

Airtel could use the AES 256 encryption tool for superior authentication & security. Airtel's new video conferencing app will take on rivals such as Zoom, Google Meet, JioMeet & Microsoft Teams. Reliance's JioMeet supports up to 100 participants at once and there are no codes needed to start a video call. There is no information yet about how many participants would Airtel's video calling app would support.

Airtel's video calling app is rumoured to be available on mobile & desktop with multiple layers of authentication. Video conferencing apps have become very popular globally as employees are advised to work from home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Due to the increased competition between Google Meet, JioMeet, Zoom, Google Duo & Microsoft Teams it will be spellbinding to watch which video calling app stands out.

