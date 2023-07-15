Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan performed 'jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva at the Shiv Chowk here in Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening.

Four days ago, Balyan started on a kanwar yatra carrying Gangajal from Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Talking to reporters here, he said that he brought Gangajal on foot from Haridwar and along the way, informed people about uniform civil code.

He performed the 'jalabhishek' with water from the Ganga in Haridwar.

Earlier, along with Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Agarwal, he showered flowers on 'kanwariyas' pilgrims and performed Shiv aarti.

