Bareilly (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A group of kanwariyas was pelted with stones near the Shahnoori mosque in Jogi Nawada area here on Sunday, police said.

Around 12 of them got injured in the pelting and were admitted to a hospital.

The kanwarias were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident happened.

According to police, they are now staging a protest in the area demanding action against their attackers.

Additional District Magistrate (City) R D Pandey said situation is normal in the area, and efforts are on to persuade the kanwarias to continue with their journey.

Police force has been deployed in the area, he said.

